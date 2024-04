Online sections of ADRS 2310 are almost full for the summer. We still have a few seats in summer 1 and a few sections in Summer II. This class can be used for the Social and Behavioral component of the core curriculum for most majors. It is a popular class within minimum seats available during the Spring and Fall. Check out the summer online sections available.





https://registration.texastech.edu/StudentRegistrationSsb/ssb/registration?mepCode=TTU