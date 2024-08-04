Rawls Graduate Programs is hosting an Open House for those interested in learning more about our highly ranked master's and doctoral programs. Hear from current professors, take home some swag, grab some ice cream from Kurbside Sweets, and RSVP for a chance to win door prizes, including a GMAT fee waiver (over a $250 value!).

Find your "Scoop of Success" at the Rawls College of Business!



