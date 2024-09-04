Discover the beauty the rich tradition and heritage of ceramic art in the Arab world. It encompasses various styles, techniques, and cultural influences that have shaped the production of ceramics across different regions and periods in Arab history. Arabic ceramics have been highly regarded for their exquisite craftsmanship, intricate designs, and historical significance, reflecting the cultural, social, and artistic expressions of the Arab people throughout the centuries. These ceramics often feature vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and motifs inspired by nature, calligraphy, and Islamic art, making them an integral part of the artistic and cultural heritage of the Arab world.



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9th, 4:00 pm.