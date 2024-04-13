TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Learn some Arabic language and culture in our free community classes!

Meet at the Mahon Public Library - 1306 9th St.  Anyone can join! Children and adults are welcome too.  

Why study Arabic?

 

Arabic is the 4th most spoken native language in the world. About 313 million people in 25 countries speak the language

 

- Knowledge of Arabic and Arabic culture provides advantages in career fields such as diplomacy, intelligence, business, engineering, international development, and academia.   

- Arabic speakers are in high demand for unique government jobs. The U.S. State Department identifies Arabic as a “critical language” and as a language of “strategic importance”.

- Opens doors for diversified business opportunities in the Arab world ·

- Employment opportunities with government agencies, international organization, and NGOs ·

 - Many scholarships and grants offered to students · Arabic sets you apart from competition ·


Learning about Middle-Eastern culture will give you the unique opportunity to learn about the rich culture and history. 

For more questions: Contact Rula Al-hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu

 
 

Posted:
4/11/2024

Originator:
Rula Al-Hmoud

Email:
rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu

Department:
B53114 CMLL

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/13/2024

Location:
Mahon public Library - 1306 9th St.

Categories