Please join us for a Distinguished Alumni talk with Mr. Gabriel Flores.





Mr. Flores graduated from Texas Tech University with a Master of Public Administration in 1998. Gabriel retired as Vice President and Director of Ethics for Texas Instruments (TI) after 23 years of service. He started his TI career in the Lubbock operation as an entry level Human Resources professional. Over the course of his career, Gabriel held several leadership positions in HR, including Vice President for TI’s global semiconductor technology and manufacturing, which included more than 20 factories and 20,000 employees throughout the US, Europe and Asia. Some of his favorite challenges over the years included the hiring and mentoring college graduates, global acquisitions and divestitures and being a steward of TI’s culture and work environment - especially in its global factories.

Gabriel is always looking for a way to give back to Texas Tech and created an endowed scholarship named after his mother, Delma Orosco in 2015. He was the 2018 recipient of the Graduate School’s Distinguished Graduate Alumni Award. He has since moved to Tennessee and has taken on the role of entrepreneur.



In this conversation, Gabriel will share some of his background and have candid conversation from his experiences observing college grads during interview experiences, successful careers, and the changing job market.

Session will be held on Wednesday, April 17th!

Afternoon Session

When: 2:30PM

Where: Graduate Center – Week’s Hall Room 319

Click Here to Register



