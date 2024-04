NEW COURSE HUSC 5345-D01 (75825): History & Philosophy of Extension Education will be offered fully online where you will learn about the Extension Education and the origins and development of public education programs related to producers, consumers, and families. For more information, email fcse@ttu.edu.

Posted:

4/17/2024



Originator:

Ashlee Murden



Email:

ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



Department:

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





