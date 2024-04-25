We are seeking individuals in our research study to answer questions about body image, social media use, and eating behaviors. Eligible participants for this study must be 18 years old or older and be an undergraduate student in Human Sciences or Media and Communications. Participants would complete a survey online through Qualtrics that is estimated to take about 45 minutes to complete. Upon completion, participants will receive one credit through SONA for courses that offer this option. Prospective participants who identify as a first-generation student, a racial or ethnic minority, sexual or gender diverse, or another unspecified intersectional group are especially encouraged to apply—your identity and participation are valued and supported. Please email Ashlinn Peters at Ashlinn.Peters@ttu.edu for more information or questions.

Study Link: https://ttucomc.sona-systems.com/default.aspx?p_return_experiment_id=763

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.