The Rainbow Leaders Association with the support of the Texas Tech University Alumni Association, PRIDE Network present Lavender Graduation on April 26, 2024, at the Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. This event is open to all graduating Texas Tech students.

· "Lavender Graduation is an annual ceremony conducted on numerous campuses to honor lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and ally students to acknowledge their achievements and contributions to the University. The Lavender Graduation Ceremony was created by Dr. Ronni Sanlo, a Jewish Lesbian, who was denied the opportunity to attend the graduations of her biological children because of her sexual orientation. It was through this experience that she came to understand the pain felt by her students. Encouraged by the Dean of Students at the University of Michigan, Dr. Sanlo designed the first Lavender Graduation Ceremony in 1995." (The Human Rights Campaign, https://www.hrc.org/resources/lavender-graduation)

· All attendees must RSVP. The deadline is April 17. Use this link to let us know you will be in attendance; https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeYxX7nrFn11SRLnOUBPKdmN-XKJ7WKbc923IYGDOWnfd81eA/viewform?usp=sf_link

We extend a special thank you to PFLAG Mom’s Group from PFLAG Lubbock for providing and setting up the decorations for this event.



Join us at this special event to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduating LGBTQIA & Allies community! All are welcome, and we are excited to celebrate you!





Rainbow Leaders Association is a registered student organization of Texas Tech University.





CONTACT: Rainbow Leaders Association, email: rainbowleadersassociation@gmail.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram