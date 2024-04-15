



If you are interested in this study, please see more information and answer a few brief questions about yourself:



If you are selected for an interview, we will contact you to schedule an interview, which we anticipate will take up to 60 min. If you participate in the interview, we will send you a $30 payment as a thank-you! Researchers in the Department of Biological Sciences are conducting a study to characterize the experiences of life sciences majors (e.g., biology, kinesiology, agriculture, natural resources) who identify as neurodiverse. Neurodiversity refers to ways of thinking and learning that differ from the “average,” and include but are not limited to learning disabilities and mental health conditions. If this is you, we would love to hear your input!If you are interested in this study, please see more information and answer a few brief questions about yourself: https://tlpdc.gov1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bymzsuFZ7hqytKe If you are selected for an interview, we will contact you to schedule an interview, which we anticipate will take up to 60 min. If you participate in the interview, we will send you a $30 payment as a thank-you!

This project has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/15/2024



Originator:

Mason Tedeschi



Email:

mtedesch@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

