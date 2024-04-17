TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The 9th G. Wilse Robinson Endowed Lecture Series
Dr. Daniel M. Neumark from the University of California, Berkley, will be joining us as our special invited Endowed Lecturer for the 9th G. Wilse Robinson Endowed Lecture Series. His public lecture, "Chemistry Under the Arrow" will take place on 4/17/2024 starting at 6 p.m. in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Pavilion. Please, join the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry in welcoming Dr. Neumark!
4/16/2024

Linda Rodriguez

Linda.Rodriguez@ttu.edu

Chemistry

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/17/2024

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Pavilion

