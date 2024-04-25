The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World reading series, in partnership with Texas Tech University Press, will feature Kate Neville reading from her book "Going to Seed: Essays on Idleness, Nature & Sustainable Work" at 6 p.m. April 25 via Zoom.

Register here for the reading.

Neville is an associate professor in the Department of Political Science and the School of the Environment at the University of Toronto, where she studies global resource politics, energy transitions and technologies, and community resistance. Neville's book "Going to Seed" is the inaugural winner of the Emerging Writers Prize.

For more information, contact kristin.d.loyd@ttu.edu.