The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World reading series, in partnership with Texas Tech University Press, will feature Robert Michael Pyle reading from his book "The Last Man in Willapa and Other Poems" at 6 p.m. May 9 via Zoom.

Register here for the reading.

Pyle is an independent scholar, biologist and writer. He was born and raised in Colorado and has lived in the Pacific Northwest, California, New England and Great Britain. He has published hundreds of articles, essays, peer-reviewed papers, stories and poems, and 28 books. His work has been honored with the John Burroughs Medal, Guggenheim Fellowship, a Pacific Northwest Booksellers' Award, three Washington Writer's Awards and two National Outdoor Book Awards.

For additional information, contact: Kristin Loyd, 806.834.7471 or Kristin.D.Loyd@ttu.edu.



