My name is Terra Tindle Williams, and I am a doctoral candidate in Educational Psychology researching self-efficacy and Community Engaged Scholarship. I am collecting survey data for my study that explores how confident scholars feel regarding aspects of working with community partners.





If you are a graduate student, doctoral candidate, post-doc, faculty, researcher, or administrator, I would greatly appreciate your input! Please take less than 10 minutes to participate by clicking the link below. Thank you!





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech.







