The SI program is currently looking for a social media manager to join our team.
As the social media manager, you would be expected to do the following:
Job qualifications:
- Create social media posts for our social media accounts such as Instagram and Facebook, and boost engagement with students.
- Content plan with a professional staff member on a weekly basis.
- Attend SI Sessions, professional developments, training, red raider orientation, and take pictures at additional events.
- Picking up various Student Assistant shifts when needed.
Click here to apply.
- Must be an undergraduate student who has completed at least one semester at Texas Tech.
- Minimum GPA of 3.0
- Must be able to communicate and collaborate in a professional environment.
- Past experience operating social media platforms and Canva.
- Photography & video experience.
To learn more about the position, please email erika.l.soto@ttu.edu