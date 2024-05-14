TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Social Media Manager Position Available for Supplemental Instruction
The SI program is currently looking for a social media manager to join our team. 

As the social media manager, you would be expected to do the following:
  • Create social media posts for our social media accounts such as Instagram and Facebook, and boost engagement with students.
  • Content plan with a professional staff member on a weekly basis.
  • Attend SI Sessions, professional developments, training, red raider orientation, and take pictures at additional events.
  • Picking up various Student Assistant shifts when needed.
Job qualifications:
  • Must be an undergraduate student who has completed at least one semester at Texas Tech.
  • Minimum GPA of 3.0
  • Must be able to communicate and collaborate in a professional environment.
  • Past experience operating social media platforms and Canva.
  • Photography & video experience.
Click here to apply.

To learn more about the position, please email erika.l.soto@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/14/2024

Originator:
Erika Soto

Email:
erika.l.soto@ttu.edu

Department:
Learning Center/SI


Categories