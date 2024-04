Mastering Mediterranean Cuisine: Join Our Hummus Workshop Experience for FREE

Hummus is a Middle Eastern dip made by blending chickpeas with Tahini, garlic, salt, olive oil and lemon. Served with pita bread. Date and Time: Tuesday, April 16th , 4:00 pm. Location: Room 114, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures.

For more questions: Contact Rula Al-hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu or Sanaa Naciri snaciri@ttu.edu Follow the activity page on Instagram ttu.arabicdebate

Posted:

4/15/2024



Originator:

Rula Al-Hmoud



Email:

rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu



Department:

B53114 CMLL



Event Information

Time: 4:00 AM - 6:00 AM

Event Date: 4/16/2024



Location:

CMLL Room 114



Categories

Academic