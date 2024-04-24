Participation in this study would consist of answering questions about your habits, how you are doing, and your cognitive functioning. You would then complete an imaging scanning session at the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute and receive $50 for your participation in the research study. Payment will be given via swift cards. If you are interested in hearing more about this study please contact the Principal Investigator (Dr. Jonathan Singer) at jonsinge@ttu.edu or (806) 834-588 4.



