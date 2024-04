University Studies has the following intersession courses available. Please contact our office if you have any questions at 806-742-7100. INTS 3300 D03 FOUNDATIONS IN INTEGRATIVE STUDIES INTS 3330 D04 GLOBAL PERSPECTIVES INTS 3350 D05 tEAM lEADERSHIP HRDV 2301 D05 INTRODUCTION TO HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT HRDV 3301 D04 hUMAN rELATIONS HRDV 3303 D02 iNTRODUCTION TO DATA ANALYTICS HRDV 3311 D01 COMPENSATIONS AND BENEFITS Posted:

4/17/2024



Originator:

Rachel Bloodworth



Email:

Rachel.Bloodworth@ttu.edu



Department:

Bachelor of University Studies





Categories

Academic