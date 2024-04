University Studies has three new Legal Studies courses available for Fall 2024. LGST 3300 Introduction to Legal Studies, LGST 3301 Critical Thinking in Legal Studies, and LGST 3302 Reading and Writing in Legal Studies. All three courses were developed by practicing lawyers who also teach at the TTU Law School. Please contact our office if you have any questions at 806-742-7100. Posted:

4/19/2024



Originator:

Rachel Bloodworth



Email:

Rachel.Bloodworth@ttu.edu



Department:

Bachelor of University Studies





Categories

Academic