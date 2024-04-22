The Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Leadership Studies guides and encourages the exploration of organizations and their influence on leadership in a local, state, national, and global economy. The curriculum blends course options to include articulation of educational, professional, and personal experiences through an interdisciplinary course sequence. In addition, students may choose elective courses to facilitate an interest in and appreciation for, the beneficial application of operational concepts through leadership. Students will learn leadership theories and concepts that address the needs of private, nonprofit, and government sectors. Graduates will have the opportunity to advance in their careers as professionals. This degree will also provide post-traditional students with an opportunity to understand the roles and personal dynamics required to be an effective organizational leader.

Two of the three concentration areas will be selected from University Studies that include teaching students to understand leadership theory applied to practice: Organizational Leadership, Integrative Studies, and Human Resources Development. Additionally, a student will select a third concentration area of their choosing from any concentration offered by academic departments at Texas Tech University. *Note: GPA restrictions and prerequisites apply to the third area of concentration as determined by the academic college. Please contact our office if you have any questions at 806-742-7100.