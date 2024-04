Are you graduating soon and having a hard time finding a job opportunity in your academic field? Join us for a panel discussion on careers in higher education! Five panelists will be joining us to discuss their professional experience in higher education and the many opportunities available in this field.

This session is virtual and you will receive a link to the session when you register. To register, please visit the Graduate School Events page.

4/16/2024



Originator:

Maryellen Baeza



Email:

maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu



Department:

Graduate School



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/17/2024



Location:

Virtual!



