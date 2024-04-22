This one-day symposium is an opportunity for anyone interested in digital humanities to learn about the work TTU faculty and grad students are doing in this field and to build connections with each other. Sessions begin at 9:00, 10:40, 1:30, and 3:00, with a keynote at 4:30.



Session 1 (9:00 - 10:30) Varieties of DH Work Session 2 (10:40 - 12:00) Social Geography, Mapping, Cities Session 3: (1:30 - 2:50) Building, Sharing, and Using DH Resources Session 4 (3:00 - 4:20) Show Us What You've Got: Roundtable on Digital Resources at TTU

Keynote (4:30 -5:30) Rachel Sagner Buurma and Laura Heffernan, "Collaboration + the Humanities: history, theory, practicalities" Starting from humanists’ current responses to AI text generation technology, this talk considers how work in the digital humanities helps us to reconstruct the long history of humanists’ collaborative practices. Looking first at examples of early twentieth-century computational and quantitative research groups, we then turn to the practical shapes of our own institutionally-specific DH projects and working groups. We offer practical ideas to help you make collective work sustainable, and speculate on the future of collaboration in the digital humanities. Posted:

4/18/2024



Originator:

Marta Kvande



Email:

marta.kvande@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 4/22/2024



Location:

Formby Room, Southwest Collection/Special Collections library



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

