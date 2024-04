Over 400 undergraduates presented at the 2024 Undergraduate Research Conference , and with a huge contribution of over $28,000 made by our friends at Lubbock Economic Development Alliance , we were able to award over 50 undergraduates who exemplified the best of the best!





Thank you to our partners, reviewers, volunteers, and of course our undergraduates, for showing up and giving us a URC to remember!





Check out our winners below or visit true.ttu.edu

LEDA Outstanding Commercialization Awards