Participants are needed for a dissertation about how Hispanic/Latino/a/e people sought professional couple or family therapy. Eligible participants will be asked to complete a 10-minute screening and demographics survey and then will be contacted to complete a 60–90-minute interview.

You may be able to participate in this study if you:

1. Are 18 years of age or older 2. Identify as Hispanic or Latino/a/e 3. Have sought professional therapy services as part of a couple or family therapy 4. Attended at least one session

Should you qualify, you will complete two parts of the study:

1. First, you will be asked to complete a 10-minute online survey, on your own time, with short questions about your experiences in therapy and demographics. 2. Second, we will schedule a 60–90-minute interview to ask more in-depth questions about your therapeutic experience and how you sought therapy services.

Each participant will be paid with a 50-dollar Walmart gift card for their time.

If you have questions, please reach out to: amanda.guzman@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.