Join us for an in-person or online writing group this summer! Graduate Writing Center weekly writing groups are a great way to keep up momentum on larger writing projects, like your thesis, dissertation, or publication. These multi-hour blocks allow participants to not only have dedicated writing time, but they also provide accountability and interdisciplinary community among graduate students and post-doctoral researchers.

Writing groups will begin the week of June 6 and run through the week of August 2. Information about specific meeting times and modalities is available here. Applications are due Friday, May 17 at 12pm (noon). Learn more about our other services at www.grad.writingcenter.ttu.edu