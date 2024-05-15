Being a part of the Texas Tech community means being a part of Lubbock. Tech Advantage is an opportunity for Texas Tech staff to interact with businesses and on-campus departments that enhance the community in Lubbock. All proceeds from the Tech Advantage Vendor Fair will be donated to the Staff Senate Emergency Fund and in support of the Staff Senate Scholarships. Tech Advantage 2024 will take place on Wednesday, May 15th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the TTU Student Union Ballroom.





Enjoy raffle prizes, complimentary refreshments, and don't forget your Texas Tech ID for check-in! Bring your business card to enter to win raffle prizes and earn bonus tickets by donating non-perishable food items to support our Red Raider Food Pantry. Join us in making a difference while connecting with our vibrant Texas Tech and Lubbock community!

Questions may be sent to Staff Senate.





About TTU Staff Senate:

The Texas Tech University Staff Senate shall exist to contribute to the welfare of the University staff employees; to serve as a liaison among staff, administration, faculty, and students; and to advise the administration in matters affecting the staff. Through these purposes the Staff Senate strives foremost to contribute to the overall success of Texas Tech University.





Click here for more information about the TTU Staff Senate. To stay up to date on TTU Staff Senate news and announcements, follow TTU Staff Senate on Facebook.