Why to study Chinese mandarin?

China is one of the world’s oldest and richest continuous cultures, over 3000 years old.

With a population of 1.3 billion, Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world after English.

China is the largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

Mandarin Chinese is one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.

Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection and no case.

CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese is a proficiency-oriented course and is designed for the students who are interested in studying Chinese Mandarin. You will mainly focus on using Chinese in various contexts to accomplish communicative tasks. At the end of the course, you will be able to greet, do introduction, ask for names, talk about family, age, grade, and nationality, talk about school calendar, daily routine, birthday, and schedule, etc. Additionally, this course will help you to understand the Chinese culture, such as family value, festival, food, cities, education, etc.

While taking CHIN1501 Beginner Chinese (I) hybrid section, you will only meet 3 times per week in the classroom and two other hours will be self-study to complete the online assignments and to meet your private tutor 1-on-1 at no cost with your flexible schedule. Meeting time: 1:00 pm-1:50 pm, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in CMLL 101.

No prerequisite is required!!!!!

Welcome to follow us on Instagram (ttuchineseprogram, https://www.instagram.com/ttuchineseprogram) and on Facebook (TTU Chinese Language and Culture, https://www.facebook.com/ttu.chinese.language ).

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu), the director of Chinese language and area study and/or Ms. Carla Burrus (carla.burrus@ttu.edu) for more information regarding claiming Chinese major, minor, or taking courses.