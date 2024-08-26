CHIN 3306 Chinese Culture aims to provide you the knowledge about Chinese’s past and present through language, history, culture, and society. In this course, the topics cover, but not limited to, philosophy and religion, traditional painting, calligraphy, education, food and apparel, architecture, holidays and customs, performing arts and opera, Chinese medicines, world cultural and natural heritage sites in China, etc. It will be taught in English! You do not need to know Chinese language.

It will be completely online.

It meets the multicultural requirement.

No prerequisite is required! Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.

