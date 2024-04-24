Course Announcement: Advancing Graduate Research Impact in Society (AGRIS)

Advancing Graduate Research Impact in Society (AGRIS). The AGRIS course fosters the development of engaged scholarship within a professional development context, and helps increase graduate students knowledge, skills, and experience to translate research in ways that help solve societal problems. Students will learn how to develop community partnerships, engaging with diverse communities, evaluation of engagement activities, and communicating engaged work, to help solve societal problems. This Summer 1, the Office of the Provost Outreach & Engagement is offering a new course in. The AGRIS course fosters the development of engaged scholarship within a professional development context, and helps increase graduate students knowledge, skills, and experience to translate research in ways that help solve societal problems. Students will learn how to develop community partnerships, engaging with diverse communities, evaluation of engagement activities, and communicating engaged work, to help solve societal problems.

Topics covered include: The role of engagement in higher education.

Logic models for engagement programming.

Initiating community partnerships.

Sustaining community partnerships.

Techniques for community collaboration.

Criticality in community engagement.

Community perspectives.

Ethics in community-engaged work.

Communicating with public audiences.

Communicating with academic audiences, and community engagement across the career span.

Evaluating community partnerships. Course number: NRM 6002-114 | CRN: 75152 Course duration: Summer 1: From 6/10 to 6/13, 2024 Course schedule: Monday to Thursday, from 1 PM to 5 PM. Course mode: Classroom. In person only. Course educators: Dr. Rod Williams and Anish Quenim, from Texas Tech University, and Dr. Brian MacGowan from Purdue University.

Contact Dr. Rod Williams (rod.williams@ttu.edu) for more information about this course.

To know more about the Office of the Provost Outreach & Engagement, visit www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/outreach-engagement/ Posted:

4/24/2024



Originator:

Anish Quenim



Email:

aquenim@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement





Categories

Academic

