May-intersession courses - May 9-May 25:

undergraduate: WGS 2300 D06 CRN 74506 Introduction to WGS undergraduate: WGS 4301 D02 CRN 74541 Special Topics in WGS graduate: WGS 5340 D02 CRN 74545 Special Topics in WGS

Summer courses:

undergraduate: WGS 2300 Introduction to WGS (offered in summer 1 & 2) undergraduate: WGS 4301 D01 CRN 74507 Special Topics in WGS (Summer 1) graduate: WGS 5340 D04 CRN 75821 Special Topics in WGS (Summer 1 & 2)



4/23/2024



Aimee Cameron



Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu



Women and Gender Studies





Academic