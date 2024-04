NEW!! ONLINE MINOR IN ECONOMIC DATA ANAYSIS

Gain in-demand skills that resonate across various industries and set yourself apart in today's data-driven job market. Our online minor includes 6 courses (18 SCH): · ECO 2301 – Principles of Microeconomics · ECO 2302 – Principles of Macroeconomics · ECO 3361 – Excel for Economists · ECO 3362 – Statistics for Economists · ECO 3363 – Economic Data Analysis I · ECO 3364 – Economic Data Analysis II · ECO 2301 and ECO 2302 fulfill core SOCIAL/BEHAVIORAL SCIENCES requirements. Prerequisites for upper-level minor classes will be ECO 2301 and 2302. For more information about our new online minor, contact Economics advisor - jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu or stop by Holden Hall 243. Posted:

