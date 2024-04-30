The Texas Tech University Hispanic-Serving Institution Initiatives/Title V. Grant unit within Campus Access and Engagement will host an event with the TTU Food Pantry, the Learning Center, Supplemental Instruction, LSAMP, and TRiO SSS unit for a Study Night. The intention for this Study Night is to have a safe, comfortable space for our students to study and be provided with peer tutors, study tips, and refreshments to study. The refreshments provided are for the students to have a bit of nutrition available to them. We will also refreshments in hopes that the students have a cozy and safe feeling while studying for the intensity of finals. The peer tutors are a key point for this study night because they will be in person for the use of attendees.