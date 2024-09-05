Applications are now open for the 2025 Research Assistance Program (RAP), sponsored by the Office of Research & Innovation. The purpose of the Research Assistance Program is to help faculty increase research productivity and external proposal submissions. These grants will focus on initiating new lines of research (Research Seed Funding) or resubmissions of previously declined proposals (Proposal Resubmission) for individual Texas Tech faculty in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields.

Awards:

Awards may be granted for varying amounts ($8,000 or less) and must be justified within the plan for proposal development. Requested amounts usually do not exceed 1% of the amount of the external funding opportunity being sought. The amount awarded may differ from the amount requested, and any over-expenditures must be repaid by the applicant using department funds. All arrangements, expenditures, or other cost-related activities should be managed by the applicant’s department or unit. Awarded funds may be used to purchase small equipment or pay for data collection (which may include travel costs), participant fees, student salaries (must include all fringe/tuition and fee waivers not covered by the department), or any other approved research expense related to a new or to-be-resubmitted research project. The research assistance grants will not cover faculty/staff salaries, non-research travel (such as conferences or agency visits), or any food and entertainment expenditures. The funds may only be used for items identified in the original proposal.

Eligibility:

The Office of Research & Innovation Research Assistance Program is open to all full-time tenured, tenure-track, or research faculty at Texas Tech. Preference will be given to proposals from Assistant and Associate professors. Faculty may only receive assistance once per academic year. The purpose of these grants is to assist those faculty who have exhausted other local sources of funding and have immediate need for assistance. Applications will be evaluated in terms of merit, clarity, persuasiveness, need, and potential outcomes. Reviewers will also consider the level of impact of the research, how this proposal will promote the faculty member’s research agenda and TTU strategic initiatives, and the likelihood of continued funding in the future.

Deadlines:

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 CST on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Applying:

Additional information and the application can be found at https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1934915.