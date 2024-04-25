At the Graduate Writing Center, we love our dissertation writers!

Join us Friday April 26 to celebrate National Dissertation Day. If you're at the dissertation stage, we'll have a special treat for you, as well as more information about our dissertation writing support services.



Can't wait to see you soon! You can find us on the third floor of Weeks Hall, just past the the Graduate Center and graduate computer lab. More information about our consultations and thesis dissertation boot camps is also available on our website here: www.grad.writingcenter.ttu.edu. Posted:

4/25/2024



Originator:

Rebecca Bruning



Email:

Rebecca.Bruning@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





