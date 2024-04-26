There are still spaces available to take HDFS/EC 3313: Supervised Experiences with Young Children during the Summer I session. Come learn and gain hands-on experience at the Child Development Research Center this summer.
The Child Development Research Center
provides high-quality, hands-on learning experiences to Human Development and Family Sciences
(HDFS), Early Childhood Education
(ECE), and Human Sciences
(HS) majors as they teach infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children. Students of all majors are welcome to take the class! Students apply developmental knowledge into practice and engage in research-backed teaching with constructive feedback and guidance from faculty supervisors and classroom teachers. This experiential learning is highly valuable to any student interested in working with infants and children in education, health professions, and health and human services settings.
Students will need to pass a background check due to state law.