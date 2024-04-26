Take a 20 question design preference survey, chance to win $50 Amazon Gift Card!

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2otVViaXumqG0fA Please take our survey over design elements for community garden signage. This survey has only 20 questions. This study has been approved by the IRB (IRB2024-44). More details about the survey can be found in the information sheet at the beginning of the survey. At the end of this survey, please enter your TTU email to be eligible for the drawing of the $50 Amazon gift card. To take the survey, click the link below:

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/26/2024



Originator:

Jonah Trevino



Email:

Jonah.Trevino@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





Categories

Research

