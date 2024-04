This certificate can be complete with just 4 classes and you can begin this summer with GIST 3300. A new GIST certificate for undergraduates provides students with valuable job skills and pairs well with many majors. Geospatial skills are used in many fields including: government, energy, health, sustainability, water resources, insurance, education, and utilities.

https://catalog.ttu.edu/preview_program.php?catoid=21&poid=14982 Posted:

4/24/2024



Originator:

Celeste Yoshinobu



Email:

celeste.yoshinobu@ttu.edu



Department:

Geosciences





