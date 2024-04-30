|
Texas Tech University Hispanic-Serving Institution Initiatives/Title V. Grant unit within Campus Access and Engagement will host a Study Night with the TTU Food Pantry, the Learning Center, Supplemental Instruction, LSAMP, and TRiO SSS units. This Study Night will allow students to have a safe, comfortable space to study, get help from peer tutors, learn different study tips, and enjoy pizza and community.
Posted:
4/25/2024
Originator:
Saidi Soliz
Email:
saidi.soliz@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Engagement
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 4/30/2024
Location:
Education 001 (Basement)
