Do you have multicultural requirement or Language, Philosophy, and Culture requirement met? The Korean cinema course covers various topics, such as the Korean conflict, social issues in Korean society, and their cultural and historical backgrounds. It is taught in English, and all readings and discussions are in English. Offered in Summer I.

Time: 10-11:50 am on MWF Place: Zoom Posted:

4/30/2024



Originator:

Jinsol K Cosper



Email:

Jinsol.K.Cosper@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL





