Each year the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program awards approximately 2500 fellowships to new and prospective graduate students who are US Citizens, nationals, or permanent residents in STEM or STEM education fields. (Further restrictions may apply. For full eligibility criteria, see here: https://www.nsfgrfp.org/applicants/applicant-eligibility/) These prestigious awards are highly competitive, and the application process includes producing documents (the Graduate Research Plan and the Personal, Relevant Background and Future Goals Statement) that may be new to students at the early stages of graduate school. To support NSF GRFP applicants, the Graduate Writing Center is offering a 6-week online writing group where participants will learn effective strategies for producing these documents, critique sample texts, and receive feedback from both their peers and specially trained GWC consultants. Participation in weekly 1:1 writing consultations will also be required as a part of this program. To participate, please complete the eligibility questionnaire, the NSF GRFP pre-application intent form, and the GWC NSF GRFP writing group application. (Links all available in the writing group application.) The writing group will be held weekly beginning June 12. Both the pre-application intent form and the writing group application are due Monday, June 3 by 12pm. Please contact gradwritingcenter@ttu.edu with any questions. Posted:

5/9/2024



