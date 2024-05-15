|
These prestigious awards are highly competitive, and the application process includes producing documents (the Graduate Research Plan and the Personal, Relevant Background and Future Goals Statement) that may be new to students at the early stages of graduate school. To support NSF GRFP applicants, the Graduate Writing Center is offering a 6-week online writing group where participants will learn effective strategies for producing these documents, critique sample texts, and receive feedback from both their peers and specially trained GWC consultants. Participation in weekly 1:1 writing consultations will also be required as a part of this program.
Both the pre-application intent form and the writing group application are due Monday, June 3 by 12pm. Please contact gradwritingcenter@ttu.edu with any questions.
5/15/2024
Rebecca Bruning
Rebecca.Bruning@ttu.edu
Writing Centers of TTU
