Each year the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program awards approximately 2500 fellowships to new and prospective graduate students who are US Citizens, nationals, or permanent residents in STEM or STEM education fields. (Further restrictions may apply. For full eligibility criteria, see here: https://www.nsfgrfp.org/applicants/applicant-eligibility/) Graduating seniors are invited to apply in anticipation of beginning graduate school the following year.



These prestigious awards are highly competitive, and the application process includes several statements (the Graduate Research Plan and Personal, Relevant Background and Future Goals Statements) that may be new to undergraduate and early graduate researchers.



The Graduate Writing Center is inviting undergraduates and graduate students to participate in a 6-week online writing group to support NSF GRFP applicants and assist them with learning effective strategies for producing these documents, critique sample texts, and receive feedback from both their peers and specially trained Writing Center consultants. Participation in weekly 1:1 writing consultations will also be required as a part of this program.



To participate, please complete the eligibility questionnaire, the NSF GRFP pre-application intent form, and the Graduate Writing Center writing group application. (Links all available in the writing group application.) The writing group will be held weekly beginning June 12.



Both the pre-application intent form and the writing group application are due Monday, June 3 by 12pm. Please contact gradwritingcenter@ttu.edu with any questions.



Posted:

5/21/2024



Originator:

Rebecca Bruning



Email:

Rebecca.Bruning@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





Categories

Academic

Departmental

