Welcome, friends, to this year’s most vibrant small business expo! Prepare to immerse yourself in a fiesta-themed small business expo. Don't miss your chance to network with some of your local and contracted vendors! Admittance, Parking, and Breakfast are all FREE! Bring your business cards for the express check-in line and a chance to win exciting door prizes, including a roundtrip ticket provided by Southwest!
WHAT: Texas Tech University, on behalf of the Texas Tech University System, will host the 9th annual Small and Historically Underutilized Business Expo.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 4th)
WHERE: Fraizer Alumni Pavilion