TechAnnounce
Texas Tech University Small and Historically Underutilized Business Expo

Welcome, friends, to this year’s most vibrant small business expo! Prepare to immerse yourself in a fiesta-themed small business expo. Don't miss your chance to network with some of your local and contracted vendors! Admittance, Parking, and Breakfast are all FREE! Bring your business cards for the express check-in line and a chance to win exciting door prizes, including a roundtrip ticket provided by Southwest!

WHAT: Texas Tech University, on behalf of the Texas Tech University System, will host the 9th annual Small and Historically Underutilized Business Expo.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 4th)

WHERE: Fraizer Alumni Pavilion
Posted:
5/21/2024

Originator:
Andrew Turnipseed

Email:
troy.turnipseed@ttu.edu

Department:
Procurement Services

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 6/4/2024

Location:
Frazier Alumni Pavilion, 2680 Drive of Champions

