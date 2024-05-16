TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Master of Public Administration (MPA) Open House in New DFW Building
The Master of Public Administration (MPA) program will begin offering a hybrid master's degree in DFW at TTU's new building in Irving starting Fall 2024.  We are having an open house for those interested in touring the new building and learning more about the MPA program's offerings in DFW.  Come out and network with alumni, faculty, professionals, and other students.  Heavy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and swag will be provided.  RSVP at https://mailchi.mp/ttu/mpa-dfw-new-1?e=0749b9d9bc
Posted:
5/1/2024

Originator:
Daniel Scheller

Email:
Daniel.Scheller@ttu.edu

Department:
Political Science

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 5/16/2024

Location:
4201 State Highway 161, Irving, TX 75038

