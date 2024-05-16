|
The Master of Public Administration (MPA) program will begin offering a hybrid master's degree in DFW at TTU's new building in Irving starting Fall 2024. We are having an open house for those interested in touring the new building and learning more about the MPA program's offerings in DFW. Come out and network with alumni, faculty, professionals, and other students. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and swag will be provided. RSVP at https://mailchi.mp/ttu/mpa-dfw-new-1?e=0749b9d9bc
5/1/2024
Daniel Scheller
Email: Daniel.Scheller@ttu.edu
Political Science
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 5/16/2024
Location: 4201 State Highway 161, Irving, TX 75038
