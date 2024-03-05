ENGL 5351: Native American and Indigenous Cinemas is a new course offered in Fall 2024.

ENGL 5351: Native American and Indigenous Cinemas Dr. Allison Whitney Thursdays 6-8:50pm Hybrid (face-to-face and online) This course will focus on the work of Indigenous film and media artists from Native American, First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities. Topics will include expressions of Native epistemologies through film, Indigenous Futurism, genres including horror and the Western, documentary and ethnography, relationships with state media agencies (particularly the National Film Board of Canada), media and activism, and language revitalization projects. Incorporating a broad historical scope from the silent era to the present, the course will include works by Jeff Barnaby (Mi’kmaq), Chris Eyre (Cheyenne and Arapaho), Nyla Innukshuk (Inuk), Alanis Obomsawin (Abenaki), and Jeffrey Palmer (Kiowa), among many others. Course activities will be planned in connection with the Humanities Center’s 2024-25 theme of “Celebrating Indigenous Resilience and Cultural Survival: Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Red River War.” Posted:

