ECO 4305 Course Description. Application of linear regression analysis including simple statistics, probability, distributions, hypothesis testing, and linear regression.
ECO 4305 – Intro to Econometrics | FALL 2024 | CRN 12487 (REGISRATION PERMIT REQUIRED)
Additional info: ECO 2301, ECO 2302, and upper-level MATH STATS (MATH 3342 or higher) must be completed before registration into ECO 4305.
For assistance with adding ECO 4305 for FALL 2024, contact Economics Advisor jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu or stop by Holden Hall 243.