ACTUARIAL SCIENCE MINORS: ECO 4305 INTRO TO ECONOMETRICS

ECO 4305 Course Description. Application of linear regression analysis including simple statistics, probability, distributions, hypothesis testing, and linear regression.

ECO 4305 – Intro to Econometrics | FALL 2024 | CRN 12487 (REGISRATION PERMIT REQUIRED)

Additional info: ECO 2301, ECO 2302, and upper-level MATH STATS (MATH 3342 or higher) must be completed before registration into ECO 4305.

For assistance with adding ECO 4305 for FALL 2024, contact Economics Advisor jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu or stop by Holden Hall 243.
Posted:
5/2/2024

Originator:
Jose Jimenez

Email:
jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu

Department:
Economics


