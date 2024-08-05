Adults (age 18+) living in the United States are needed to participate in a research study about





You will be asked to complete a brief battery of surveys and can do so anonymously or provide contact information for a chance to win a Starbucks gift card valued at $20. Drawings will be held each time 100 participants complete the survey. Contact information may also be used for a follow-up laboratory-based study.





The surveys are being conducted using a 2-way encrypted database to ensure confidentiality of any information disclosed.





The surveys should only take approximately 5-15 minutes to complete.





To participate, click on the link below to take you to the survey. Survey conducted by Dr. Danielle Levitt and Dr. Marc Lochbaum in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management. Questions can be directed to danielle.levitt@ttu.edu and marc.lochbaum@ttu.edu.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University (IRB2024-216).



