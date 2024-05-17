The National Wind Institute Department of Texas Tech University is conducting Data Science training with a focus on Renewable Energy, Agriculture, and Water Resources Management, sponsored by the Texas Workforce Commission's Wagner Peyser Grant.

The program is designed for industry professionals and High School, Undergraduate, and Graduate students to gain comprehensive, hands-on skills in Data Science.

Requirements:

US citizens, individuals with work visas (H1B, J1), Permanent Resident, or international students (F1 with OPT only)

Outcomes:

Trainees will earn CEU credits issued by Texas Tech University.

Engagement with several industry partners, and preparation for Industries Certificate

Dates:

Session 3: May 24 and 25, 2024

Session 4: June 14 and 15, 2024

Session 5: June 21 and 22, 2024

For more information, please visit this website:

or contact:

rajendra.shrestha@ttu.edu