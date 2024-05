If you are interested in participating in this study and meet eligibility criteria (identify as Latine/x/a/o descent, current enrolled college student, have a college email address, are at least 18 years old or older, and are a U.S. citizen) – please email latinxresiliency@gmail.com from your college email address to receive the study link (please state "TechAnnounce" in the subject heading).





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.