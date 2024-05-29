Do you enjoy writing and supporting your fellow graduate students? Or do you know someone who is great at both? We'd love to hear from you!





The Graduate Writing Center is hiring writing consultants for the Fall 2024/2025 academic year. We welcome candidates from all disciplines, including STEM fields and social sciences.

Graduate writing consultants work one-to-one with other graduate students and post-docs on their written communication projects. Given that consultants are expected to work with graduate level writers and learners from a variety of backgrounds, ideal candidates should have:

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Strong interpersonal skills, such as problem solving, active listening, and patience

· Motivation to assess and provide constructive feedback for writing in a variety of genres and disciplines.

· Willingness to learn through individual feedback and ongoing professional development





Consultants typically work 6-10 hours per week in one-to-one consultations onsite and online. More information about our types of positions, including funding opportunities, is available on the application.

Application link: https://forms.office.com/r/79Q93uJrMu

If you have questions, please contact Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, Director of the Graduate Writing Center, at jennifer.marciniak@ttu.edu or 806.834.3355.